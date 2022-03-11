Tanzania: Belgium Pledges 62bn/ - to Boost Education in Kigoma

THE Belgian government has pledged to provide Tanzania with 25 million Euros (about 62bn/-) for the implementation of a new five-year education development initiative in the Kigoma Region.

This was revealed in Dodoma yesterday by Belgian Development Agency (ENABEL) Country Representative Mr Koenrad Goekint, who led a group of seven Belgians who met with Mr Emmanuel Tutuba, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning and Paymaster General Mr Goekint stated that the program, which will run from 2023 to 2027, will focus on developing the education sector by sharpening employability skills and apprenticeship for young people with the goal of generating employment, as well as enhancing gender equality through promoting women's participation in development activities.

For his part, Mr Tutuba congratulated the agency for developing a program that will have a positive impact on the lives of Tanzanians by bringing them development.

"This program will touch on the areas of priorities identified in the third Five Year National Development Plan (2021/22 - 2025/26), which aims at improving social services, people's lives and education ," Mr Tutuba said.

He proposed to the Belgian government through ENABEL to look into the idea of adding other important sectors to improve people's lives, such as health and water services, because women are the primary target and are the ones who are most affected by water scarcity.

Mr Tutuba also asked the Belgian government to launch a similar scheme in Zanzibar Islands so that the people in the Indian semi-autonomous archipelagos may benefit from the positive effects of Tanzania-Belgium relations.

The visit, according to Tanzania's Ambassador to Belgium, Jestas Nyamanga, is a positive result of President Samia Suluhu's Hassan official visit to Belgium from February 14 to 19, 2022.

While in Belgium, President Samia met with a number of leaders, including Belgium's Prime Minister, Mr Alexander De Croo, where the leaders agreed to establish approaches to discuss software development and ensure that the process is completed on schedule.

Ambassador Nyamanga clarified that Tanzania has entered the list of 15 countries in the world that Belgium runs such a program which is a sign of the great success of the existing relations between the two countries.