Kenya: No Wearing of Masks As Normalcy Resumes, After Government Lifts Covid-19 Restrictions

11 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The government has lifted the mandatory wearing of facemasks in open places even as it further eased the COVID-19 restrictions after the country maintained a low positivity rate.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who made the announcement said Kenyans are now free to walk without face masks in public.

Kagwe said there will be no temperature screening in public spaces, but instead recommended increased sanitation and hygiene awareness.

The end to the restrictions will also see full resumption of sporting activities on condition that participants are fully vaccinated for persons above 18 years, while school games will resume unconditionally.

Full congregation worship will also resume with more emphasis on having those attending in door gatherings vaccinated.

Following the dropping of the restrictions, the government is said to be working on a strategy to ramp up vaccination exercise, which will see 60 per cent of the population vaccinated.

There has been a significant drop in COVID cases in the country, with the infection rate having reduced from an average 30 per cent weekly in December last year, to 0.3 per cent this week.

