Kenya: Boda Boda Operators to Be Given Smart Cards That Can Access NHIF Services

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said all boda boda operators will be given smart cards that will also act as NHIF cards.

Speaking on Friday during a meeting with the Crime Journalists Association of Kenya, Matiangi said that all the reforms that have been rolled out will be implemented in an effort to streamline the sector.

The Interior CS stated that the boda boda sector is one of the most critical areas in the country since it has offered millions of Kenyans a source of income.

"On regulation of the sector all boda bodas will be required to register with NTSA starting March 21 after which they will be given a smart card that will also serve as an NHIF card," Matiang'i stated.

He further pointed out that not all Boda Boda operators are criminals pointing that many of them depend on it to meet their daily needs including food and school fees.

However, the interior CS defended the ongoing countrywide crackdown calling on politicians to avoid the politicization of the issue.

"Every day in Kenya there are 22 million rides if you multiply that with the basic charge of Sh50, it translates into a multi-billion-shilling industry. But we have to make a decision on weeding out the rogue elements within the sector," he added.

Matiangi's remarks comes after both Deputy president William Ruto and ODM party leader Raila Odinga appealed to the authorities to go easy on the boda boda operators pointing out that not all of them are criminals.

Matiangi stated that the government will adopt Rwanda approach where all boda boda riders will have jackets and helmets with visible tracking numbers.

In the new reforms, all boda operators have to be members of a Sacco noting that currently there are more than 250,000 registered boda boda saccos in the country.

"This sector will only survive through self-regularization," he said.

Three days ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a countrywide crackdown on boda boda operators following the assault of female motorists along Forest Road.

Speaking during the country's celebrations to mark International Women's Day, President Kenyatta condemned the incident and said the crackdown is timely to rein in on rogue elements.

"Yesterday I did give instructions that I have ordered a crackdown on all boda boda operators starting here in Nairobi and moving all across the country," the Head of State said in a speech delivered at the event held at the Kenya School of Government.

While he applauded the riders who offer great service to the country while operating within the framework of the law, he noted that the prevalent rouge behavior by the boda boda riders cannot be condoned.

"So I have instructed the relevant law enforcement officers to use the instruments within the law to punish the culprits," said the President.