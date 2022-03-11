Tanzania: DC Asks Crdb to Slash Further Women Loan Interests

Misungwi District Commissioner, Veronica Kessy has called for CRDB bank to further cut down interest rate charged for women loan to enable many to access affordable capital.

The call came at a time the bank is charging 14 per cent interest for women loans but according to the DC is still high for most women entrepreneurs.

DC Kessy stressed during the International Women Day that more affordable loans will attract more women to venture in entrepreneurship industry and practice self-employment in general.

"The government through councils has been offering interest-free loans, aiming at empowering women and other special groups," she said adding that lenders should consider cutting further the rates to improve people's economy and serve wide population of SMEs.

Nevertheless, Ms Veronica challenged women to grab the opportunity to access the CRDB women loans at 14 per cent which is still low compared to other financial institutions.

The CRDB Lake Zone Manager, Mr LusingiSitta, advised the women to join especially 'Malkia Account', which has no any monthly deductions.

According to him, one needs only 5,000/- to open a Malkia Account which enables holders to save overtime.

"The Malkia Account enables woman to achieve her goals through business and entrepreneurial loans while making savings," Mr Sitta said.