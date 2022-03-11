Tanzania: Judiciary Vows to Provide Better Services

THE Judiciary in the country has pledged to continue using electronic systems in its operations to cope with the shortage of staff to ensure timely delivery of services.

Secretary of the Judiciary Services Commission, Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel, said in Kibaha Town on Monday during a meeting with Coast region's Districts Court Ethical Committees that currently there are 5,885 judicial staff in the country who are not sufficient to meet the growing demand of judicial needs.

"The government is working to improve court services in all aspects and it has already introduced electronic services since September 1 last year. Introduction of e- court systems has been a major breakthrough in running cases and delivering judgment on time", he noted.

On the other hand, Prof Elisante noted that the government has been working on improving court infrastructure and that the number of district courts has reached 120 leaving a gap of only 19 courts to meet the actual need of 139 courts.

It was also learnt during the meeting that the project will also involve construction of 60 subordinate courts to address the shortage of primary courts in the country. There are 960 primary courts in the country at present while the actual need is 3, 586 courts.

For his part, Acting Chairman of the Judicial Services Commission, Judge Dr Gerald Ndika reminded the Ethics Committees to carry out their duties with efficiency and support the government's vision to build the society which respects the country's laws.

Coast Regional Commissioner, who is also the Chairman of the Regional Court Ethical Committee, Mr Aboubakar Kunenge, said there was a need for the society to be educated and motivated on the importance of using Court Ethics Committees for more positive results.

"If there is a low number of individuals who are consulting the committees, it shows that the society is still not aware of the organs," he said.

He directed the district commissioners who are chairpersons of the committees to make sure that they educate the public about the committees and other court services so that they can use them effectively as they seek justice.

Coast Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Eng Mwanasha Tumbo said that from year 2021 to the present a total of 13 Court Ethical meetings had been conducted whereby two of them were of regional level and other 11 were of district level.