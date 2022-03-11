Tanzania: Sga Scoops Top Award in Mining Sector

A security services provider, SGA Tanzania, has emerged as the overall best services provider in 2021 in the mining sector amongst contractors in Local Content Performance as per the Mining Act Cap 123.

SGA received the winner's Trophy and a Certificate of Appreciation during the minerals night gala organised by Ministry of Minerals in Dar es Salaam recently.

The top winner's awards were presented to SGA by the former President of Tanzania, Dr Jakaya Kikwete, who was the guest of honour of the event.

The SGA Sales and Marketing Manager, Ms Faustina Shoo, while receiving the award, explained that the firm was honoured to be recognised with this prestigious First Place Award in Local Content performance by the government through Ministry of Minerals.

"It is a privilege as these awards reinforces not only SGA's commitment to being fully compliant with government regulatory requirements including Mining (Local Content) Regulation, 2018 requirements which backs in supporting sustainable safety and security for our customers and our Tanzanian community by providing the best innovative security solutions", she added.

SGA contributes to the community by employing from the locality it operates and donates to several projects that support community services and also creates a source of revenue to the government.

"Our mission complements the government efforts that ensures an overall safer environment for everyone to live in and do business, something that we are proud of the achievement attained", she said.

This Tanzania Local Content Performance Award to SGA came after the company won five other prestigious awards last year.

SGA won the top award in the category of electronic security technology and security services providers in mining sector by the Ministry of Minerals and Tantrade, the Most preferred Security Company of the year in Tanzania and in Eastern Africa by Consumer Choice Awards Africa and the Platinum Award for the Quality Excellence Award for the Best Loyalty Team of the Year in East Africa and Best Security Company in East Africa by The East Africa Brand Quality Awards.

The Minerals Night Gala was attended by several stakeholders in the mining sector at a ceremony aimed to facilitate mobilisation of the mining sector stakeholders and government appreciation of the contribution of the local companies' participation in the mining sector.

The event was also decorated with various activities, including demonstrations of minerals, decorations, shows, videos and pictures.

Dr Kikwete congratulated The Minister of Minerals, Dr DottoBiteko for his initiative to create a fair business environment for investors in the mining sector hence more investment in production to ensure the country benefit from its natural resources it is endowed with.

SGA won in the Local Content Performance category, which requires that a company must be registered and operating here in Tanzania, with 20per cent of local ownership and total employment available for Tanzanian, the total Tanzanian present in top management, the succession plan for expatriatestaff, and CSR programmes among other criteria.