Tanzania: 4.3bn/ - Set Aside to Boost Water Supply in Mbogwe District

A total of 4.3bn/- has been set aside in this current financial for improvement of water services in Mbogwe district in Geita region.

Mbogwe Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) Manager, Engineer Rodrick Mbepera made the revelation this week during his tour of the water supply expansion project in Shinyanga A and B streets in the Masumbwe town center.

"So far, for Mbogwe district have access to clean and safe water by 55 per cent which is equivalent to 14,500 out of 23,700 citizens in need of the precious liquid," he said.

A cording to him, among budget, about 1.2bn/- is set to run the Kabanga-Nhomolwa water project in Nhomolwa ward while 351.m/- is for completion of the Nanda village water project.

He further explained that the Iponya ward water project is being implemented at a cost of 488m/-, and Lugunga-Luhalala villages water project is expected to be implemented at a tune of over 1.1bn/-.

About 200m/- has been allocated for implementing a water project in Nyakafuru ward while the Kagera-Kanegere water project is run at a cost of 597m/-, provided under the Covid-19 relief package.

"In addition to that we are also implementing a project of drilling 10 water wells at a cost of 330m/-. So far, we have already drilled six water wells," he said.

"After completion of projects being implemented, water access is expected to rise by 13 per cent, from the current 55 per cent adding up to 68 percent of water accessibility."

Mbogwe Constituency Members of Parliament, Nicodemus Maganga called upon Mbogwe residents to support the projects by paying water bills, protecting and preventing theft and damage of water infrastructures.