Tanzania: 25 Children to Undergo Eye Surgeries

ABOUT 25 children from the Lake Zone are set to undergo surgeries related to eye disorders or diseases such as cataract, glaucoma and blurred vision during the commemoration of Glaucoma Awareness Week launched on Wednesday.

This was revealed by Tanzania Ophthalmology Society (TOS) President, Mr Christopher Mwanansao also doubles as Head of Eye Department at the Bugando Zonal Referral Hospital.

He said the surgeries kicked off on Monday and will be provided for seven days.

"We are dealing also, with eye hypertension, a group of diseases that attack the cerebral nerve, which (nerve) transmits visual communication to the brain," said Dr Mwanansao.

According to him, the disease is caused by high blood pressure due to an abnormality in the circulatory system, leading to nerve damage, thus, loss of the vision.

If lefty untreated it leads to childhood severe visual impairment, and most likely to be completely untreatable in life, he further revealed, adding that common causes of blindness to children are cataract, rubella cataract, corneal scarring from measles and vitamin A deficiency.

"We therefore use this Glaucoma Week to encourage members of the public to go for eye testing, and then timely treatments for those who will be found with the problems," he stressed.

Bugando Hospital Managing Director, Dr Fabian Masaga, said that apart from glaucoma surgeries, the hospital provides sunglasses at a low cost of 5,000/- for the needy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that studies show that in Tanzania an estimated 4.2 percent of people with over 40 years, equivalent to 440,000, are suffering from glaucoma disease.

Unfortunately, 70 to 90 percent of people with eye diseases are not aware of such a situation, affirmed Dr Masaga.

He added that 2.8 per cent of all visually impaired people, equivalent to 7million in the world have glaucoma of which, 4.5 million are completely blind.

According to him, eye pressure is one of the leading sources of blindness in the world, contributing 15 per cent of blindness in Africa, especially to people aged from 40 and above .

"Bugando has enough specialists and medical equipment for diagnosis and treatments and we soon open our new Eye clinic Centre. The building will contain among others, adult outpatient department, pediatric clinic, eye wards and theatre," he said.