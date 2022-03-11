Tanzania: Dar Sets Record Clear On African Court 'Withdrawal'

THE government on Thursday reiterated its position towards the African Court on Human and People's Rights (AfCHPR), saying it hasn't withdrawn from the continental court as it is widely reported.

It however maintained that Tanzania had only withdrawn from its declaration article 34(6) of the Protocol which grants individuals and nongovernmental organizations the right to directly bring cases of human rights violations against those States, before the Continual Court.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk cited a number of reasons that led to Tanzania's withdrawal, chiefly being the sovereignty of the country.

"The decision was arrived at following thorough consultations and discussions for the good of the country's sovereignty and not politically motivated," the deputy minister clarified on the sidelines of a Joint Retreat of the African Court and the AU Permanent Representatives Committee, which began here yesterday.

Ambassador Mbarouk reiterated Tanzania's commitment to the continental court in upholding human rights principles.

"Tanzania had patiently and actively waited for the establishment of this court just like other judicial organs that have their seats in the country... we therefore enjoy a mutual working relationship with the AfCHPR," he stated.

The Deputy Minister however challenged the Arusha-based court to set realistic standards with the African context and sovereignty of States in mind.

He said: There's a need for the Court to respect the laws and sovereignty of states, some of the decisions were a far cry from latter which is why we had to withdraw from the protocol.

Ambassador Mbarouk's sentiments come a week after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa assured the AfCHPR of the government's full support.

The Premier was categorical that Tanzania was a firm believer of human rights issues such as rule of law and justice, as a prerequisite to socio-economic development.

Article 34(6) of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights establishing the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights requires State Parties to the Protocol to make a separate declaration in order to allow direct access to individuals and non-governmental organizations to bring cases against them before the African Human Rights Court.

Tanzania, which deposited its declaration on March 29, 2010, announced its withdrawal of the declaration on November 14, 2019.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other countries that have withdrawn from the declaration but still remain signatories to the Court include Rwanda, Ivory Coast and Benin.

Earlier on, AfCHPR President Imani Daud Aboud admitted that the Court's operations were getting curtailed by the withdrawal of some states.

"If anything, this lowers the Court's confidence among Africans," she asserted.

The Court strives to emphasize the need of ratifying the protocol on the court's establishment, according to Lady Justice Aboud.

"We've continually been engaging the countries and so far we've visited 19 countries that are yet to ratify the Protocol," she disclosed.

The two-day Retreat is to enhance the effectiveness of the Court and improve the protection of human rights on the continent.

More than 100 participants including Judges of the Court and relevant departments of the African Union Commission (AU) were expected to attend the retreat which seeks to renew an atmosphere of trust, cooperation and confidence- building.