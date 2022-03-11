Tanzania: Appeal Court Orders Fresh Trial On Seven Somali Pirates

THE Court of Appeal has ordered fresh trial of seven Somali nationals, who were sentenced to life imprisonment for piracy after allegedly attacking an oil exploration vessel in 2011 in the Indian Ocean within the United Republic of Tanzania waters.

Justices Augustine Mwarija, Winfrida Korosso and Patricia Fikirini reached the decision after nullifying the proceedings and the judgment given by the High Court, quashing the conviction of the Somali nationals, the appellants, and set aside the sentence imposed against them.

"We find that the interests of justice require that a retrial be ordered. We consequently order a retrial before another Judge and a new set of assessors," they ruled after determining an appeal lodged by the appellants to challenge the findings of the High Court.

The justices noted from the records when determining the appeal that the trial Judge did not authenticate the recorded testimonies of not only the prosecution witnesses but also the defence witnesses when hearing the piracy case.

"With regard to the effect of the omission, we agree with both the learned counsel for the appellants and the learned Principal State Attorney that the omission is an incurable defect," they said. The justices, thus, found such omission rendered the trial a nullity.

The appellants in the matter were Mohamed Adam, Bashir Rooble, Muhsini Haji, Abdulwaidi Abdalahamani, Faragani Abdul, Ally Nur Ally and Omar Mohamed, alias Mudhee, all Somali nationals.

During the trial, the prosecution had told the court that the appellants committed the offence on October 3, 2011 in the Indian Ocean and within Tanzania's Exclusive Economic Zone. They had attacked an oil exploration vessel knows as SAM S ALL-GOOD with firearms.

In October 2011, a Navy Unit of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) captured the Somali suspects a short distance away from Mafia Island at night. An oil prospecting vessel was attacked by a group of at least seven suspected terrorists of Somali origin.

But when the attack was radioed, the Tanzania navy units in the area immediately deployed to intercept the pirates. Upon closing in on the pirates a fire fight reportedly ensued before the navy personnel overpowered them, taking them into custody.

It was alleged that all the appellants attacked the vessel, threatening crewmen of the said ship before again exchanging fire with the Tanzania Peoples Defense Forces (TPDF) soldiers.

The soldiers had been assigned to ensure security at the site of gas and oil exploration. It was alleged that the appellants who were in the skiff fired gunshot at the ship by hitting the vessel about eight times before putting it under their control.

The Master of the ship and offshore manager spotted all the appellants preparing themselves to board the ship after which he ordered his crew to save their lives by hiding in the engine room.

He later raised a distressed call and within few minutes the Tanzania security personnel arrived at the scene of the attack and found seven people sitting on the ship which they had attacked. They were arrested and taken to the Frobisher vessel where the TPDF members had control on it.