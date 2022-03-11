Tanzania: RC Entices Iringa Residents to Farm Avocados

11 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Warren George in Iringa

Iringa residents have been challenged to grow avocadoes to boost their incomes since the fruit has wider markets in and outside the country.

The Iringa Regional Commissioner, Ms Queen Sendiga, advised farmers when addressing participants of National Avocado Conference that was held in Mafinga in Iringa Region this week.

"I challenge families in the region to farm avocado, at least each family to cultivate one acre since majorityhave land reserved for agriculture activities. The markets for avocados are plentiful," Ms Queen said.

The conference was determined to discuss the future of avocado farming and business opportunities that are bonded to the fruits including oil extraction.

The government want to push up avocado production by at least 20 per cent annually from the production of 40,000 tonnes in 2019--targeting both domestic and international markets.

Recently the country secured new international markets for avocados in India and South Africa.

The conference brought together participants from government, organization representatives, farmers, traders, stakeholders and individuals who virtually participated through a video conference.

