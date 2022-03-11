Kenya: Ministry of Health Drops Mask Mandate, Worship Centres to Resume Full Capacity Gatherings

Nairobi — Kenyans can now resume normalcy after government lifted several COVID-19 restrictions, including mandatory wearing of masks, which have been in place in the past two years.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who made the announcement on Fruday said Kenyans are now free to walk without face masks in public.

Kagwe said there will be no temperature screening in public spaces as well, instead recommending increased sanitation and hygiene awareness.

The end to the restrictions will also see full resumption of sporting activities on condition that participants are fully vaccinated for persons above 18 years, while school games will resume unconditionally.

Full congreagational worship will also resume with more emphasis on having those attending in door gatherings vaccinated.

Following the dropping of the restrictions, the government is said to be working on a strategy to ramp up vaccination exercise, which will see 60 per cent of the population vaccinated.

There has been a signficant drop in COVID cases in the country, with the infection rate having reduced from an average 30 per cent weekly in December last year, to 0.3 per cent this week.