Nigeria: Makurdi-Aliade Road - Benue's Most Perilous Route Where Armed Robbers Rule From 9pm

ONLY divine intervention can save first time travellers on the Makurdi-Aliade Road from attack by armed robbers who have taken over that route without any challenge from any quarters.

Robbers rule the road and decide who goes there and is allowed to return alive and those they do not want to live. In fact, the road has become one of the most dangerous in the country and most travellers on it bear nightmarish stories.

Others, who dared to travel on the road, never lived to tell their stories: they were killed, robbed or maimed by the daredevils, who fear nobody and have no intention of giving up on the road that has become their source of livelihood but a nightmare to others. Not a few have told stories of their experiences on the road on how they lost valuables to the notorious criminals on the 45-kilometre road after 8pm.

Being the main link road, the Makurdi-Aliade road daily witnesses high volume of traffic as the bulk of commuters and motorists from the Northern part of the country ply the road to access the South. Regrettably, in the last two years that stretch of road has become a dreaded axis and owners of both commercial and private vehicles take precautionary measures to avoid falling prey to the criminals.

Even commercial vehicle operators in Benue State who ply interstate routes and those who ferry commuters to the southern parts of the state would not give anything to chance. They have resorted to spending the night in parks at Aliade whenever they get to the town after 8.00pm. Same applies to those at the Makurdi end of the road.

From findings, the situation on that stretch of road has become alarming and the police seem helpless and unable to curtail the daredevils on the road. While several road users who spoke to Arewa Voice recounted their experiences on that road, of significance is the appalling experience of the team of fire fighters who rushed from Makurdi to Howe community, a few kilometres from Aliade to put out the fire that recently engulfed former President Olusegun Obasanjo's mango farm in Gwer LGA.

While returning late in the night into Makurdi, the fire fighting crew was ambushed, robbed of all their valuables and left stranded for hours on the lonely road that night. As if that was not enough, Mr. Joseph Ilomba, was captured, robbed and left on the road with nothing while returning from a traditional marriage ceremony in Awka, Anambra State around 9.00pm last week.

He told Arewa Voice: "I was flagged down by armed young men who mounted a barricade on the road a few kilometres to Igbor village. Unfortunately I did not realise on time that they were criminals. They robbed me and took away my phones, money, shoes and even some of my clothes. It was not a good experience; they kept me for close to 30 minutes and ransacked my car. At a point I thought they were going to kill me and take the car away."

Speaking on the development, the Secretary of Yaman Motor-park, an old commercial motor-park in Makurdi town, Comrade Godfrey Terlumum, said the situation has become a major source of worry for all road users who ply the route. Terlumum said: "The problem is that when it is 9pm armed robbers mount three to four points on the road to rob road users and nobody can drive through from Aliade to Makurdi or Makurdi to Aliade because they are very dangerous.

"We will travel all the way from Enugu, Aba, Onitsha and other areas without problems; but from Aliade to Makurdi we have that challenge of daredevil robbers taking over the road. It is a continuous process; we have the police at checkpoints on the road, but we cannot tell why the situation is persisting. Maybe they do not have enough men on the road. The fact is that when you are coming from a far journey and you get to Aliade after 9pm, you cannot continue with the trip to Makurdi which is just about 40 minutes drive. You sleep in your vehicle till the following day before continuing with the trip."

Reacting to the issue in a text message, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the development said: "There are series of operations already carried out on that road. More than five suspects were arrested and charged to court. Operations are still ongoing."