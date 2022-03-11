Nigeria: Troops Kill 125 Terrorists in 2 Weeks

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said 125 terrorists were killed while 174 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists surrendered in the last two weeks.

The director of Defence Media Operations Major General Benard Onyeuko giving an update of Armed Forces of Nigeria operations from 24th February - 10th March, 2022, confirmed that troops were ambushed while responding to a distress call in Kebbi with undisclosed number of casualties recorded.

LEADERSHIP had reported that 18 soldiers and policemen were killed, eight wounded while two were missing in action in the encounter and 18 rifles carted away in Kebbi State.

Onyeuko who confirmed this, said the military, however, remobilised and severe action was being taken.

He said surrendered terrorists comprise 43 adult males, 58 females and 73 children from villages around Bama and Dikwa local government area of Borno State.

He said troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 10 terrorists, recovered four AA-guns, 2,000 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 10 bicycles, one unexploded Improvised Explosive Device, one MOWAG APC, one truck mounted with 122 artillery gun, one machine gun, four AK 47 rifles, one 60mm motar tube with five bombs at Mandara Mountain in Gwoza local government area and Timbuktu triangle in Damboa local government area of Borno State.

Similarly, he said troops killed two terrorists during an encounter along Debiro-Shaffa village in Hawul local government area and recovered one AK 47 rifle, three magazines, 143 rounds of 7.62mm special, one dane gun, one pump action rifle and six cartridges.

The director said all surrendered terrorists and their families have been profiled.

In the same vein, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji with air support neutralized 96 terrorists, rescued eight kidnapped victims and recovered large cache of ammunitions in different encounters.

He listed the items recovered to include; 574 rustled cattle, 22 motorcycles, three AK 47 rifles and 21 rounds ammunitions, two locally fabricated rifles, two pump action guns, one locally made pistol, five rounds of 7.62mm special and four phones.

The troops of Operation Delta Safe in the period under review discovered and destroyed 30 illegal refining sites, 9 receivers, 12 coolants, 73 storage metal tanks, 248 polythene bags, 16 boilers, eight pumping machines, 14 wooden boats, 29 dugout pits, two speed boats, four trucks, one bus, 44 drums of AGO.

They also recovered three outboard engines, one Barretta pistol, three locally made pistol, eight explosive devices, evacuated 57 galvanized pipes and arrested 25 economic saboteurs.

Consequently, 2,852,900 litres of crude oil and 3,862,000 litres of AGO were recovered.

He said all arrested and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further actions.

Meanwhile troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized seven bandits and recovered large cache of arms and ammunitions.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko said the troops carried out a combined kinetic and non-kinetic operations with great successes.