Nigeria: 169 Internally Displaced Persons Voluntarily Leave Adamawa Camps

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Yola operational office in Adamawa State, has confirmed the voluntary exiting of 196 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Malkohi, Fufore and Saint Therese's formal camps in the state.

NEMA's new head of operations, overseeing Adamawa/Taraba states, Mr Ladan Ayuba, said the exited IDPs who applied through state office, cited relative peace and control of liberated communities of Bama by the military. Another set of 92 have been profiled, ready to exit any moment from the state, giving same reason.

"About two weeks ago, some IDPs came to NEMA office that, they want to exit the camp voluntary.

"We profiled 28 households comprises of men, female and children, totaling 169 IDPs.

"The profiling was conducted through the normal process involving the Army, DSS, Police and other stakeholders."

He said the agency would conduct voluntary camp survey to furnish government with number of IDPs willing to exit the camps.

Meanwhile, the agency has distributed assorted monthly routine food items as approved by the federal government to 3,816 IDPs.

The items included rice, beans, maize, vegetable oil and condiments.