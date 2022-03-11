Nigeria: Fresh Crisis Looms in the Plateau Over Crop, Animal Destruction

FRESH skirmishes are breaking out between the Irigwe and Fulani in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State barely a few months after the signing of a peace accord to end many years of war that has left negative impact on their communities and people.

Specifically, trouble is brewing in the Miango District of Irigwe Chiefdom as unknown persons are reported to have resumed the destruction of farm crops and herds found on farmlands, a practice that has been at the centre of the age-long conflict between the two neighbours.

It was the breakdown of law and order over the killing of cows and destruction of fresh cash crops, that the Plateau State Government and security agencies raised peace-building measures between the two communities and the peace appeared to have held until a few weeks ago when reports began to filter in that hostilities had resumed.

In the last couple of days, farmlands and animals are bearing the brunt of the chronic animosity. The Fulani community claimed that no fewer than 100 cows of their kinsmen were killed and some others injured in the Maiyanga community of Irigwe chiefdom on Wednesday. The herders claimed that the cattle were just grazing when gunmen stormed the general area of Maiyanga and started shooting sporadically. It was gathered that the police had made some arrests in connection with the killing of the cows, but details of those arrested had not been made public.

Spokesman for the State Police Command, Uba Gabriel, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, confirmed that some cows were killed in Bassa some days back. He said that as a result of the skirmishes, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the Area Commander and DPO Bassa to have a meeting with all the stakeholders to proffer a lasting solution and also compensate those who lost their cows. He also warned all against taking laws into their hands but always report cases to the police to proffer amicable solution for peace to reign.

However, the Irigwe Development Association, IDA, through the Secretary General, Danjuma Auta, decried the development, saying those arrested for killing cows did not act on behalf of the community, adding that just as they are arrested, those who destroyed crops too should equally be arrested. According to him: "It is with rude shock that we have to speak on the unfortunate incidents that occurred within these few days when we have all resolved to embrace the path of peace with the Fulani community.

"This is alarming because it is coming few days after an implementation committee of the 36-man committee for peace was inaugurated to set the ground rolling for peaceful coexistence between the Irigwe and the Fulani community. We the Irigwe had welcomed this move because of our belief in the sincerity of the Commander, OPSH, Gen. A.S Ali in ensuring that we all enjoy the most needed peace in our land.

"Our people have consistently witnessed an army of Fulani herders grazing and invading our land by their legions of thousands of cattle that lead to massive destruction of irrigation farms belonging to 90 farmers. This has caused huge damage to the people. This took place, February 26 to March 2, 2022. They have destroyed farm crops worth over N4 million and have further impoverished our people who are mainly farmers.

"These constant and calculated provocative destructions of our farmlands have shown that the Fulani do not want an end to these heinous acts. We, therefore, wish to call on government and security operatives to redouble efforts in apprehending those behind all these evil acts and bring them to book."

Joseph Lengmang, the Director General, Plateau Peace Building Agency, acknowledged the brewing skirmishes around the area, pointing out thus: "It has come to our attention that there is a growing tension around Miango due to the mass movement of people and animals into communities within the chiefdom. This development is coming on the heels of the recent signing of a peace understanding between the Irigwe and the Fulani. We have reliably gathered that this development has not only generated tension in the area, but has led to destruction of farmlands and killing of animals in the last few days.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"And if this sad development is left unchecked, then there is every likelihood that the ongoing peace process in Bassa LGA will be derailed. You will recall that the Plateau Peace Building Agency, PPBA, in collaboration with the Plateau State Inter-Religious Council, IRC, as well as other partners have been working with these communities in the last two years to broker peace and halt the attacks and killing of persons and livestock. We urge all parties to be guided by the terms and conditions of the memorandum of understanding, MoU, freely signed by them," Lengmang cautioned.