Tunisia: Memmiche Attends First World Defence Show in Riyadh

Tunis/Tunisia — National Defense Minister Imed Memmiche paid a visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 5- 8, where he attended the first World Defense Show .

The visit offered the opportunity to familiarise with the latest technologies relating to defense systems, the ministry said on Thursday.

Memmiche, who was accompanied by a high-level military delegation, had talks with Saudi Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The meeting shed light on the historical ties between the two countries as well as the common will to boost cooperation in fields of common interest and in the military area.

The minister also handed the prince a written message from President Kaïs Saïed, the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, to King King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

This visit took place at the invitation of Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prince Mohamed Bin Salman Bin Abdelaziz.