Eritrea: International Women's Day Commemoration

Barentu, 10 March 2022- International Women's Day, 8 March, was commemorated at regional level in Massawa featuring cultural and artistic programs.

At the occasion, Ms. Jim'a Raki, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Northern Red Sea Region, gave extensive briefing on the role and contribution of Eritrean Women in realizing their rightful place in the history of the country and called for reinforced participation in the national affairs.

On the occasion, the Teachers' Association of the Northern Red Sea region organized general knowledge competition and cultural performances in connection with 8 March, International Women's Day and graduated female teachers trained in computer technology.

In related news, tree planting, seminars and sports activities, as well as cultural performances in which over 1 thousand 600 residents participated were conducted in Dekemhare town, the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in Dekemhare sub-zone stated.

At the event conducted in Erdi Awet Hall in connection with the International Women's Day commemoration, Ms. Tsegeweini Gebremariam, representative of NUEW branch in the sub-zone delivered message of the day.

Mr. Yemane Abera, administrator of Dekemhare sub-zone on his part expressed the administrations readiness in supporting the NUEW effort in eradicating harmful practices.