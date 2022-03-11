Nigeria: NPFL - Shooting Stars Management Reverses Decision On Players' Disengagement

Shooting Stars terminated the contracts of 17 players for under-performance but rescinded the decision for contravening LMC regulations.

The Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, known as the Oluyole Warriors, rescinded its earlier decision, taken on Thursday, March 10, to terminate the contracts of 17 players.

The Ibadan-based club announced they had disengaged 17 players over poor performances, as stated by the Media Officer of the club, Tosin Omojola. Most of the players are new recruits for the 2021/2022 season after the club earned top-flight promotion after four years in the Nigeria National League.

"Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan have dropped seventeen (17) players, as the club aims to strengthen its squad for improved results.

After a review of the performance of the Oluyole Warriors in the 18 week old 2021/22 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), the management of the team has decided to release the said players.

The affected players were released after the technical crew painstakingly reviewed their performances, which showed the affected players fell short of expectations.

Four of the players, goalkeeper Tambe Charles, Anas Mohammed, Abubakar Adeyemi, and Anene Francis, have been with the team for more than two seasons, while the remaining players are among those recruited before the commencement of the ongoing season.

Below is the full list of the players

1. Tambe Charles

2. Egorde Oghenetega

3. Ebenezer Odeyemi

4. Wasiu Alalade

5. kola Daniel

6. Yusuf Habeeb

7. Anas Mohammed

8. Olunide Henry

9. Abubakre Adeyemi

10. Anene Francis

11. Kehinde Adedipe

12. Olasunkanmi Quadry

13. Amusan Taiye

14. Adelani Seun

15. Onwubuche Chimankpa

16. Wellington Ehiabhi

17. Meshack Amos

However, Omojola, the media officer, on Friday morning informed the public of the club's decision to retract its previous statement in communication that read: "Good morning sir/ma. Please, the management has decided to take another look into the issue of players to be dropped from the team.

"Please, I want to appeal to you to please, step down the story. There are some things we want to correct before the final decision is taken.

Thanks so much for your understanding".

PREMIUM TIMES was able to get a copy of the League Management Company's, (LMC) stand on the termination of player contracts which actually negated Shooting Stars' earlier decision.

According to the LMC rule; "A player's contract must be for a minimum period of 3 years, except for players who have played for at least 10 years below 18 years of age (Article B9.40)...

"Where a club and a player mutually agree to terminate the player contract, they shall immediately notify the LMC to that effect (Article 89.52).

"Other than termination of mutual agreement, a club may unilaterally terminate a player's contract only if the player is guilty of gross misconduct, fails to heed any final witness warning, or is convicted of a criminal offence punishable with an imprisonment of 3 months or more ( Article B9.59)."

The Thursday announcement from 3SC did not state any offense committed by the 17 players apart from stating that they had fallen short of expectations.

Shooting Stars welcomed Kano Pillars to the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasigba, on Sunday, for a matchday 18 fixture with Stars in 13th position with 20 points while Pillars are just a place and a point better off.