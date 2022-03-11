Nigeria: 2 Sisters Killed By Soldiers' 'Stray' Bullet in Kaduna Market

There was confusion at Kidenda, a community under Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State when soldiers were allegedly said to have shot two teenage sisters to death at the market.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers were driving through the markets when they sighted some strange men sitting on motorcycles and challenged them.

The villagers took to their heels when they started hearing gunshots allegedly fired by the soldiers at the men. In the ensuing melee, the two sisters identified as Nurayn, 16 and Khadija, 11, were hit by stray bullets as they also tried to run away from the scene.

Their older brother, Salisu Shuaibu Kidanda, told Daily Trust that they were killed by the bullets shot by the soldiers in the crowd.

"Even if they (soldiers) aimed at the Fulani they saw at the market, why will they shoot into the crowd? My sisters were trying to run back home because the market was at the outskirt of the village when they were hit by bullets.

'As we speak the soldiers didn't even visit our parents to condole us for their action, only the police did. We need justice because you can't kill innocent girls just like that and leave," he said.

Another resident also said the soldiers shouldn't have shot at the market because the Fulani men they were aiming at escaped into the bush.

Daily Trust obtained the pictures of the victims before their funeral prayer at the village.

Contacted, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Officer, 1 Division of Nigerian Army, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, said he had been transferred to Abuja and directed our correspondent to contact one Lieutenant Shehu who was unreachable as of the time of filling this report.