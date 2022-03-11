Kenya: Dennis Musau Replaces Abraham Ongenge as Stanbic Bank CFO

Nairobi — Stanbic Bank Kenya has named Dennis Musau as the new Chief Finance and Value Officer effective March 1.

Musau will replace Abraham Ongenge who was moved to Stanbic Bank Uganda in a similar role.

Unit his appointment, Dennis was the Head of Non Financial Risk Managament, a role he held for three years.

While announcing his appointment Stanbic CEO Charles Mudiwa described Musau as a "highly experienced professional with an extensive leadership background specialising in Audit, Accountancy, Business advisory, Risk management and Governance. "

"We congratulate Dennis on his appointment and wish him well as he steers the fiscal and value management functions of the Bank," he said.

He holds a Masters in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa's School of Business Leadership and a Bachelor of Agribusiness Management Degree from Egerton University.

He previously worked at PKF Consulting, PwC Kenya, and PwC South Africa.