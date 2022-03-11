Kenya: Dennis Musau Replaces Abraham Ongenge as Stanbic Bank CFO

11 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Stanbic Bank Kenya has named Dennis Musau as the new Chief Finance and Value Officer effective March 1.

Musau will replace Abraham Ongenge who was moved to Stanbic Bank Uganda in a similar role.

Unit his appointment, Dennis was the Head of Non Financial Risk Managament, a role he held for three years.

While announcing his appointment Stanbic CEO Charles Mudiwa described Musau as a "highly experienced professional with an extensive leadership background specialising in Audit, Accountancy, Business advisory, Risk management and Governance. "

"We congratulate Dennis on his appointment and wish him well as he steers the fiscal and value management functions of the Bank," he said.

He holds a Masters in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa's School of Business Leadership and a Bachelor of Agribusiness Management Degree from Egerton University.

He previously worked at PKF Consulting, PwC Kenya, and PwC South Africa.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X