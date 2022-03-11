Nigeria: Fani-Kayode's Estranged Wife Arraigned Over Alleged Cybercrime

The Nigerian Police have arraigned estranged wife of former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu, before a Federal High Court in Abuja on allegations of cybercrime.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to her.

Following the plea, counsel to the Inspector General of Police, Victor Okoye, requested the court for a date to commence the trial and to remand Chikwendu in Kuje correctional centre pending the conclusion of the matter.

But defence counsel, Alex Ejesieme (SAN) objected to the application while requesting for the bail of the defendant.

The judge, who admitted Chikwendu to bail in the terms earlier granted by the police, adjourned the matter until June 7 for trial commencement.

The charges were brought in connection with allegations of criminal defamation of character by Senator Grace Bent, on Jan. 24, before the court.

An Abuja Magistrate's Court in Wuse Zone 2 had recently restrained the ex-beauty queen from making comments that could lead to the identification of her four children whose custody issues had been submitted before it for determination.