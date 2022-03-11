Nigeria: Fani-Kayode's Estranged Wife Arraigned Over Alleged Cybercrime

11 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

The Nigerian Police have arraigned estranged wife of former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu, before a Federal High Court in Abuja on allegations of cybercrime.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to her.

Following the plea, counsel to the Inspector General of Police, Victor Okoye, requested the court for a date to commence the trial and to remand Chikwendu in Kuje correctional centre pending the conclusion of the matter.

But defence counsel, Alex Ejesieme (SAN) objected to the application while requesting for the bail of the defendant.

The judge, who admitted Chikwendu to bail in the terms earlier granted by the police, adjourned the matter until June 7 for trial commencement.

The charges were brought in connection with allegations of criminal defamation of character by Senator Grace Bent, on Jan. 24, before the court.

An Abuja Magistrate's Court in Wuse Zone 2 had recently restrained the ex-beauty queen from making comments that could lead to the identification of her four children whose custody issues had been submitted before it for determination.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X