Nigeria: No Amount of Intimidation Will Stop Us - Emefiele's Promoters

The Nigerian Patriotic Quest (NPQ) has said its members are committed to calling on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to contest the 2023 presidential election and that no amount of intimidation will deter them.

Ahmed Ja'Usman Tijjani, Co-ordinator of the patriots, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the naysayers and their groups can never deny them the constitutional privilege to freely support and highlight the qualities of their choice candidate.

Tijjani said the supporters of Godwin Emefiele will continue to campaign and encourage him to step into the ring and use his wealth of experience and knowledge to chart a new course of peace and prosperity for Nigeria.

The statement further said the supporters of Emefiele are equal stakeholders in the Nigerian enterprise.

"This statement is in response to the upsurge of negative articles in the media with the intention of discouraging our candidate and demonising his supporters.

"Most of these contributions are an amalgam of baseless insinuations and innuendos against Godwin Emefiele," the group stated.

The group, therefore, said its support for Emefiele was borne out of his solid achievements in his previous professional engagements and also as the CBN governor.