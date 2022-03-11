Egypt: President El-Sisi's Speech At Joint Press Conference With President of Tajikistan

press release

"In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful"

Your Excellency, President Emomali Rahmon,

President of the Republic of Tajikistan,

It gives me great pleasure to welcome you today in Cairo, as a dear guest of Egypt, wishing you a pleasant stay and fruitful outcomes during this visit, which comes within the framework of our commitment to holding consultations and exchanging views on various issues and dossiers of mutual interest. This is in addition to efforts to enhance cooperation relations between Egypt and Tajikistan in order to achieve the common interests and contribute to realizing development and progress for our peoples.

Your visit today also coincides with the 30th anniversary of Egypt's recognition of the independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, in addition to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

First, I would like to express our appreciation for the commitment I noted from your side to cultivating closer bilateral cooperation between the two countries across an array of fields. I would also like to confirm that we value the profound relations between Egypt and Tajikistan, which have been growing over the past years, and underscore the importance of working toward activating the ongoing frameworks of cooperation, to be commensurate with the two countries' capabilities and potential, in order to achieve the interests of the two peoples.

We have agreed to step up coordination in the field of security and with regard to sharing information and expertise between the two countries in efforts to combat terrorism and organized crime as global menace that threaten most of the world countries.

We have also agreed to examine the possibility of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of irrigation development and with regard to making greater use of water resources, hydropower, mining, agriculture, tourism, health, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

We have also discussed ways to promote consultation between the two countries' foreign ministries and agreed to follow-up on the implementation of the positive results of the second session of the Joint Committee on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, which was held in Cairo in November 2019.

Furthermore, our talks today touched upon international and regional issues of common interest on which we exchanged the two countries' views and discussed the prospects for coordination regarding them.

Finally, we had a discussion concerning Egypt's hosting and presidency of the twenty-seventh session of the UN Climate Change Conference in November 2022 (UNFCCC COP 27). We stressed our keenness to mobilize the efforts of the international community to make it a success in order to make a real breakthrough in global climate action.

Your Excellency, Mr. President,

Concluding the speech, allow me to welcome you again in Cairo. I am looking forward to having further cooperation and coordination between Egypt and Tajikistan in the upcoming period, thus achieving welfare and prosperity for our friendly peoples and generating more momentum in the friendship between our two countries.

Thank you