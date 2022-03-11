Egypt: President Sisi, Tajik Leader Witness Signing of Some MOUs Between Both Countries

10 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon witnessed on Thursday 10/3/2022 the signing of a number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) at Al Ittihadiya presidential palace in the Cairo suburb of Heliopolis.

An MoU was signed by Egyptian Minister of Agriculture El Sayed El Quseir and his Tajik counterpart Karimzoda Sadi Gafor.

Another MoU was signed by Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi and the head of the youth and sports committee at the Tajik sports ministry.

A cooperation agreement was also signed by Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and Tajik Minister of Education and Science Imomzoda Muhammdyusuf Saydali.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin also signed an agreement of friendship and cooperation between South Sinai governorate and Tajikistan's Khatlon Region.

The two foreign ministers also signed an MoU between Egypt's general authority of the book house and national documents and the National Library of Tajikistan and archaeology institute in the country.

