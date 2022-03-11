Egypt: Sisi Says He Agrees With Tajik President On Boosting Anti-Terror Cooperation

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Thursday 10/3/2022 that he agreed with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on enhancing coordination in the security domain and exchanging necessary expertise as regards fighting terrorism and organized crime.

The president said he tackled with his Tajik guest the possibility of boosting cooperation in the irrigation, mining, agriculture, tourism, health, pharmaceutical manufacturing and hydroelectric energy domains as well as making the best use of available water resources.

At a joint press conference with the Tajik president, Sisi said the visit of Rahmon coincides with the 30th anniversary of Egypt's recognition of Tajikistan's independence.

He said the visit comes as part of the two countries' keenness on exchanging viewpoints towards different issues and boosting bilateral cooperation in a way that serves their interests.

Talks also covered enhancing consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries as the two leaders agreed on following up the implementation of the positive outcome of the second session of the joint economic, scientific and technical cooperation committee that was held in Cairo in November 2019.

The two leaders also talked about Egypt's preparations for COP27 UN climate conference to take place in November amid keenness on garnering international support to render this international event a success.

Sisi welcomed the Tajik president, wishing him a good stay in Egypt and hoping of more cooperation with Tajikistan within the coming period to achieve prosperity hoped for by both peoples.