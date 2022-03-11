Sudan Teachers Strike Reaches Tipping Point

10 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kassala — The Sudanese Teachers Committee announced the implementation of a comprehensive scheduled strike in all states of Sudan starting today, following the Ministry of Finance, Jibril Ibrahim's failure to meet the deadline set by the committee in fulfilling the teachers' demands.

The Committee said in a statement that Sunday will be a working day, with the strike resuming on Monday and Tuesday, and resuming work on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Durriya Babiker, a leading member of the Sudanese Teachers' Committee, explained in an interview on Radio Dabanga, that the memorandum submitted by the committee to the Ministry of Finance included three demands, raising the minimum wage to SDG24,000, eliminating the duplication of salaries, and disbursing them in one structure. She added that the Ministry of Finance so far ignored the memorandum containing the demands.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

