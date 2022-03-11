Sudan Farmers Oppose 'Unfair and Unrewarding' Wheat Price

10 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Gezira — Sudan's Minister of Finance and head of the Justice and Equality Movement, Jibril Ibrahim, declared the government's official position in buying wheat crops from farmers at a price of SDG43,000 per 100kg sack.

In a press statement following his meeting on Tuesday with the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, Ibrahim called on Sudanese farmers to increase the cultivation of wheat in the upcoming agricultural season.

The El Gezira Farmers Alliance announced their rejection of the wheat price, describing it as "unfair and unrewarding" and demanded an increase in the price to a minimum of SDG60,000.

Abdeen Bargawi, the official spokesman for the Alliance, said in an interview with Radio Dabanga, that the "winter season faced many problems, including high production costs, failure to clean irrigation canals, which led to expensive irrigation through pumps, in addition to the state's delay in providing production inputs on time, which will lead to lower production".

The Alliance filed a lawsuit against the management of the El Gezira Agricultural Scheme, demanding compensation for the winter season due to their failure in fully completing the financing.

They also warned of a famine in the event they are not able to plant enough wheat due to the Minister setting the price the so low, as farmers lack the financial back-up to buy fertilisers for the coming agricultural season.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X