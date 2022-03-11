Sudan: Escalating Armed Violence in North Darfur

10 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

North Darfur — Mubarak Hamed (20) was wounded by three bullets in the foot on Tuesday evening, in front of his house in the Amara neighbourhood in Saraf Omra in North Darfur.

A resident of the area, Mohamed Khater, told Radio Dabanga that Hamed was shot after he refused demands from gunmen riding on motorcycles to hand over his mobile phone. Hamed was transferred to El Geneina Hospital for treatment.

Saraf Omra town also witnessed a separate incident of heavy shooting on Tuesday evening, after armed men attempted to loot shops in a number of neighbourhoods.

