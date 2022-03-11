Uganda: Govt Urged to Ensure Young Women Participation in Decision Making Processes

The Ugandan government has been urged to ensure that girls and women are involved in a number of decision-making processes for the country as one of the ways to ensure gender equality in all spheres of life.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, three Dutch funded programs including Power to Youth Uganda, She Leads and We Lead said there have not been deliberate efforts to see that women and girls take part in key decision-making processes, moreover those affecting them.

"This is due to the deep patriarchal norms and culture, power relations, misconceptions and views on sexual and reproductive health and rights, gender-based violence and HIV which affect girls and young women. These vulnerabilities are exacerbated by worsening social, political, cultural and economic demographic indicators," said Dianah Nanyange , the Programme Coordinator for Power to Youth.

She named the demographic indicators as high school dropout rates for girls and young women, low and unequal access to gender sensitive service delivery among others.

"Generally, attitudes towards young women expressing their views are not conducive because they are deemed incapable of contributing to discussions and decisions thus their needs and demands are often ignored by duty bearers within their families and communities and at all levels of government."

She however noted that where participatory initiatives have been carried out in a meaningful way, the benefits of enabling young women's views to be heard have been visible.

Nanyange insisted that the denial and limited actions in addressing issues affecting girls and young women impede the achievement of the national development program and the global goals

The three CSOs urged government to invest in adolescent girls and young women in all their diversities development, including strategic investment in health, education and social protection programs while creating an enabling environment for sexuality education and sexual reproductive health.

"There is need for prioritization of increased coverage and access to age-appropriate, scientifically accurate, inclusive sexuality education and friendly sexual reproductive health services for all girls and boys to address the challenges in accessing these services," Dianah Nanyange, the Programme Coordinator for Power to Youth urged.

"There is also need for promotion of programs that keep children, particularly girls in school and ensure the schools are safe and equitable places for learning and avenues through which girls' decision-making potentials can be nurtured."

Ngelecha Linda, a female youth from Karamoja, government must ensure the enforcement of legislation to eradicate harmful social norms such as child marriages, female genital mutilation but also strengthen child protection systems and promote development programs that strengthen norms and standards that eliminate discrimination based on gender, age, social-economic status and disabilities.