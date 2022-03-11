Angola: Cuando Cubango - First Lady Commiserates With Children

Menongue — Angola's First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço Thursday donated various goods to "João Bosco dos Santos "Mbembwa" children shelter located in Menongue, south-eastern Cuando Cubango province, aimed to improve balanced diet.

The donation comprises corn flour, rice, beans, pasta, canned fish and meat, vegetable oil, clothing, sheets, shoes, plasma TV, soccer balls and hygiene material.

Ana Dias Lourenço, who joins the delegation led by the President of Republic, João Lourenço, to Cuando Cubango province, pledged more support for the centre, housing 38 male children, and expressed availability to support the religious-led institution.

She stated that the growth process of young people must go hand in hand with academic, technical and professional training to ensure the self-sustainability and independence for their integration into the society.