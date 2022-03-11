Angola: Transfers of Competencies to Local Administration

Menongue — At least 3,186 terms of transfer of competencies have been moved from Central Government to local administration bodies.

This was during a ceremony signed on the sidelines of the First Meeting of the Local Governance Council held in Menongue, Cuando Cubango, chaired by the head of State, João Lourenço, on Thursday.

In order to ensure administrative and financial decentralisation, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries transfers to the local administration the licensing of the activity of the mechanised land preparation brigades.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries waives its right to issue licenses for the exploitation of honey and non-woody products, as well as the conception of artisanal, maritime and continental fishing rights.

The Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas transfers the powers to license, control and exploit minerals for civil construction to the local administration.

The measure also cover the terms of transfer of the construction and operation of fuel stations of up to 200 cubic meters, as well as the retail sale of lubricants, gas butane and kerosene.

The local State administration is also in charge of authorising general commerce, precarious commerce, mini-markets, fairgrounds, street vending and recreational activities of a commercial or mass nature.

In turn, the Ministry of Transport transfers to the local bodies the competence to license the taxi activity carried out exclusively in the municipality.

Local administration bodies are given the task of issuing licenses for making films, documentaries, licensing of micro and small companies, catering, hotels and tourism, nightclubs, school grounds, environmental projects and activities that do not have an environmental impact.

The Ministry of Public Works and Territorial Planning transfers to the local administration the right to authorise the installation of equipment, infrastructure and information panels.

Still, under the new administrative decentralisation, the licensing for the installation of fuel warehouses goes to the local administration, except for the national road network, the home installation of low voltage of up to six kva.

The signed terms implied the transfer of powers from 13 Central Government bodies to the country's 18 provincial governments and therefore to the country's 164 municipalities.