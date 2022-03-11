Angola Defends Role of African Court of Human Rights

Luanda — Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) Francisco da Cruz defended Thursday in Arusha, Tanzania, the strategic role of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights.

Speaking at the joint retreat between the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights and the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Union (COREP), Francisco da Cruz considered it necessary to increase the credibility and visibility of the Court among the member states.

"We created this system for the application of a Human Rights agenda on the continent, in a pan-Africanist and not individualistic concept", said the diplomat quoted by a note from the Permanent Representation of Angola to the AU.

Francisco da Cruz defended the strengthening of the rule of law, good governance, stability and social justice in African countries.

The Arusha retreat, which ends Friday, is attended by judges from the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, members of COREP and representatives of the African Union Commission (AUC).