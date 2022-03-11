Angola: Armed Forces Commander Reiterates Staff Readiness for Elections

10 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — The commander of the Eastern Military Region (RML) of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) Carlos Sachimo Thursday reaffirmed the level of readiness of the troops in preserving Luau and Alto Zambezi borders and ensure security of the general elections scheduled for August.

The FAA high ranking officer said so after visiting the border municipalities of Luau and Alto Zambeze, stating that the staff "enjoy good health" and are prepared to guarantee the inviolability of the country's soil, as well as ensuring the general elections scheduled for August this year.

During his 48-hour visit, Carlos Sachimo visited the 59th and 62nd Infantry and Motorised Brigades, stationed at Luau and Alto Zambeze.

On the occasion, the municipal administrator of Luau, Filomena Miza, defended the strengthening of security on the border with the neighbouring countries of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia.

In response to the concern expressed by the administrator of Luau, the commander of the region, Carlos Sachimo, said that everything is being done to guarantee the tranquility of the population in the region.

