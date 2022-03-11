Angola to Present Its Economic Opportunities to E.u

Luanda — The economic opportunities and advances recorded in the country's business environment in the past few years, will be presented by the Angolan authorities at the European Union (E.U)/Angola Business Forum, set to happen this March 24th in Brussels, Belgium.

According to the secretary of State for Planning, Milton Reis, the event will happen under the motto "Angola, a new destination for European investment" and it is to be attended by 800 participants, however in a hybrid manner, that is 100 in presence and 700 in virtual connection.

The referred forum is to be attended also by private sector players linked to agriculture, energy and waters, plus information technologies.

Speaking at the usual briefing of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, Milton Reis informed also that the government is working to improve the articulation between the National Planning System and the Public Investment Programme (PIP).