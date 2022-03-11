Tunisia: Six Draft Economic Decrees Approved By Cabinet Meeting Chaired By PM Najla Bouden

Tunis/Tunisia — A cabinet meeting held Thursday at the Government Palace in Kasbah, and chaired for the irst time by Prime Minister Najla Bouden adopted 6 presidential economic decrees. These are:

-A draft presidential decree on identifying revaluation indicators stipulated by Article 20 of Decree No. 2021-21 of December 28, 2021 on the Finance Act for the year 2022, said a statement from the Prime Ministry.

-A draft presidential decree amending Decree No. 2409 of 1998, of November 30, 1998 on the organisation of the National Institute of Marine Sciences and Techniques (INSTM).

- A draft presidential decree amending decree No. 1904 of the year 2000, of August 24, 2000, on the organisation of the National Institute for Research in Rural Engineering and Water and Forests (INRGREF).

- A draft presidential decree amending decree No. 1935 of the year 2000, dated August 29, 2000, on the organisation of the Institute of Veterinary Research in Tunisia (IRVT).

-A draft presidential decree amending decree No. 1187 of the year 2000, of May 30, 2000, relating to the organisation of the Zitouna Institute.

- A draft presidential decree amending the presidential decree No. 2777 of the year 2015, of December 31, 2015 relating to the creation of a unit of management by objectives to implement the integrated agricultural development project in Gabes (phase II) and identifying its organisation and its operating modalities.