Tunisia: Judges Union to Work With Provisional CSM to Defend Judges Interests - Statement

10 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — New president of the Tunisian Judges Union Aymen Chtiba said the provisional Supreme Judicial Council (CSM) has become "a reality that cannot be ignored."

The new office of the judges' union will work with the council and will strive to defend the rights and interests of judges and to enshrine real independence of the judiciary, he told TAP on Thursday.

Chtiba also stressed that the union will closely monitor the work of the Provisional CSM to preserve the rights and interests of judges.

"The union is not in conflict with the ruling power and will work to keep the judges and the judiciary away from any political conflict," he added, assuring commitment to the principle of impartiality.

The judges' only objectives are to establish an independent judiciary. They will not be subject to any political party, he added.

The elections of the administrative commission of the Tunisian Judges Union took place on March 6 and resulted in the election of a new executive board chaired by Aymen Chtiba, replacing Amira Amri.

On March 7, the members of the Provisional Supreme Judicial Council were sworn in before the President of the Republic.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X