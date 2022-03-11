Tunisia: Judges Union to Work With Provisional CSM to Defend Judges Interests - Statement

Tunis/Tunisia — New president of the Tunisian Judges Union Aymen Chtiba said the provisional Supreme Judicial Council (CSM) has become "a reality that cannot be ignored."

The new office of the judges' union will work with the council and will strive to defend the rights and interests of judges and to enshrine real independence of the judiciary, he told TAP on Thursday.

Chtiba also stressed that the union will closely monitor the work of the Provisional CSM to preserve the rights and interests of judges.

"The union is not in conflict with the ruling power and will work to keep the judges and the judiciary away from any political conflict," he added, assuring commitment to the principle of impartiality.

The judges' only objectives are to establish an independent judiciary. They will not be subject to any political party, he added.

The elections of the administrative commission of the Tunisian Judges Union took place on March 6 and resulted in the election of a new executive board chaired by Aymen Chtiba, replacing Amira Amri.

On March 7, the members of the Provisional Supreme Judicial Council were sworn in before the President of the Republic.