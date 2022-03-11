Tunisia: 'Cleaning-Up Country From Speculation Has Started' - Kais Saied

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic, Kais Saied announced, Thursday, that "the operation to clean up the country against speculators" has started, adding that a presidential decree in this sense will be submitted to the next cabinet meeting.

Receiving Prime Minister Najla Bouden, the president stressed that this operation is not a usual campaign, but rather a state policy that mobilises the economic control units and security units.

The objective is to fight "fiercely" and with "determination" speculators and smuggling channels.

"No one will be above the law," he insisted, adding that this operation will not be based on score-settling.