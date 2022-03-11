Tunisia: Coronavirus - 2 Deaths and 49 More Infection Cases in Sidi Bouzid

Tunis/Tunisia — Two people died from the coronavirus in Sidi Bouzid during the last 24 hours. This brings overall fatalities from the pandemic in the region to 1,004, local deputy director of primary health Bechir Saidi told TAP Thursday.

Moreover, 49 more COVID-19 cases have been detected in the region where the number of positive cases has reached 39,480 cases, including 38,741, since the spread of the pandemic.

According to the same source, three COVID patients have been hospitalised, which brings to 23 the current number of infected patients admitted to hospitals in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid.