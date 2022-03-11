Tunisia: Coronavirus - 2 Deaths and 49 More Infection Cases in Sidi Bouzid

10 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two people died from the coronavirus in Sidi Bouzid during the last 24 hours. This brings overall fatalities from the pandemic in the region to 1,004, local deputy director of primary health Bechir Saidi told TAP Thursday.

Moreover, 49 more COVID-19 cases have been detected in the region where the number of positive cases has reached 39,480 cases, including 38,741, since the spread of the pandemic.

According to the same source, three COVID patients have been hospitalised, which brings to 23 the current number of infected patients admitted to hospitals in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X