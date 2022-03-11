Guinea: Ex-France U20 Striker Guirassy Handed Maiden Guinea Call-Up

Former France U20 international Serhou Guirassy striker has been handed his debut call-up to the Guinea national team for this month's friendlies against South Africa and Zambia.

The 25-year-old, who plays for French side Rennes, is part of a 23-man squad named by coach Kaba Diawara for the two matches to be played in Europe later this month.

Diawara who had first suffered the blow of the dissolution of all the Guinean national teams staffs, has been now mandated by the "Standardization Committee to organize the Syli National camp on the sidelines of the FIFA days of month of March 2022."

Guirassy, born in the French town of Arles, has now taken the decision to switch nationality to play for the country of his parents, making him available for Syli Nationale.

The striker, who has scored eight goals so far this season for the Ligue 1 side, played in the France U20 national team and scored four goals in nine appearances.

He is among five new players called by the Guinea coach for the matches against Bafana Bafana and Chipolopolo to be played in Belgium and France respectively.

Holland-based left-back Sekou Oumar Sylla and Alkhaly Momo Cisse of Wisla Krakow of Poland are among the players handed their maiden call-ups to the squad.

Midfielder Seydouba Cisse of Spanish club Leganes and Romania-based defender Antoine Conte complete the list of new players called for the two friendly matches.

The squad is dominated by players who were recently in action for Guinea at the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations just last month.

But Russia-based winger Francois Kamano, who missed the recent tournament in Cameroon, has been handed a recall to boost the squad.

Key players Naby Keita of English giants Liverpool, France-based striker Mohamed Bayo and Amadou Diawara of Italian side AS Roma were named among the players for the two matches.

Guinea are keen on putting their squad in a good shape for their future official matches by taking advantage of the FIFA window later this month.

The Syli Nationale, who reached the Round of 16 of the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, will play South Africa on 25 March in Kortrijk before facing Zambia four days later in Paris.