Gambia: Court Finds Musician St Liable

10 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Dawda Faye

Magistrate Mam Samba Jallow of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court on 9th March, 2022, entered judgement against Sanna Singateh alias ST in favour of Nuha Bojang, the plaintiff. She ordered the defendant to pay the sum of D25,000 to the plaintiff, D15,000 for the tickets printed, D75,000 for breach of contract and D25,000 as cost.

In her judgement, she told the court that there was an affidavit of service which was served on the defendant through newspaper advertisement. She stated that the defendant did not appear.

She asserted that the plaintiff was heard pursuant to Section 7 (1) of the subordinate courts, Civil Proceeding Act. She added that having heard the plaintiff in proof of his case, it was established that he paid D10,000 for the hall at Busumbala and D10,000 to the DJ which were not used, thus refundable.

"The tickets were already printed, and to my mind, the likelihood of them being sold was limited because they were made for that specific event. It is my opinion that in situation like this, the plaintiff should have mitigated this loss by going for a refund for those available," she stated.

She noted that having said this, she held that the D20,000 for the hall and DJ are refundable and the plaintiff should pursue them. "I hold further that the defendant is liable for the cost of the tickets already printed. The plaintiff's evidence established that the defendant breached the contract and suffered loss as a result and incurred cost in getting monies back," she told the court.

She further adduced that the court was satisfied and convinced that the plaintiff's case had been proved on a balance of probability.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X