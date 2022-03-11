Gambia: TRRC Recommends Anti Crime Boss Gorgui Mboob Be Prosecuted, Banned

The commander of the infamous Anti-crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force should be slapped with prosecution for the rights violation meted on former St. Augustine's school teacher, Mr Ousman Sabally, per the Truth Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) report.

"Gorgui Mboob admitted that the Police participated in this state orchestrated cover up to minimise their responsibility during the demonstrations and in particular they intended to mislead the Commission of Inquiry into error about the responsibilities of the police in the events of April 10 and 11, 2000," the report states.

"After he was summoned to testify before the Commission of Enquiry, he was threatened by his superior officers not to reveal the names of any of his colleagues."

"He was ordered to narrate a concocted story which he did at the Commission of Inquiry and also attempted to do at the TRRC after he was caught lying twice," the report added.

"He admitted that his testimony and other police officers including Inspector Darboe were fabricated to cover up the extent of role of the police during the April 10 and 11, 2000 demonstrations."

The report also outlines that Jai Sowe, Officer Commanding Banjul Police Station, unlawfully authorised the supply of firearms and ammunition to Police Officers including Gorgui Mboob, Yorro Mballow and Ousman Cham.

"Gorgui Mboob, and others including "Inspector Darboe, Modou Lamin Fatty, Abdoulie Bah, Modou Cham and Modou Gajaga unlawfully entered the premises of St. Augustine's High School in total disregard for the school authorities and recklessly launched a tear gas canister into a classroom full of students."

"During the demonstration, Gorgui Mboob assaulted teacher Ousman Sabally by striking him with his baton and gun butt causing him serious injury."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Gorgui Mboob and other officers unlawfully shot into a building at St. Augustine's High School resulting in unlawful damage and injury to three students namely, Babucarr Jagana, Omar Sosseh and Ebrima Darboe."

"Gorgui Mboob and Inspector Darboe participated in a conspiracy by state agents to cover up the full extent of the participation of the police by giving false testimony, concealing and fabricating evidence at the 'Commission of Inquiry into Public Disturbances of 10th and 11th April 2000' to mislead the Commission."

In view of what these mentioned above, TRRC recommends that Gorgui Mboo be prosecuted for the assault and injury of Ousman Sabally and also be banned from holding public office for 5 years.

"All those who were with Gorgui Mboob at St. Augustine's High School including Modou Lamin Fatty, Abdoulie Bah, Modou Cham and Modou Gajaga should be subjected to internal disciplinary mechanisms if they are still occupying public office, " the report states."