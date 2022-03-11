Gambia: Kanform Registers Sixth League Goal for Sheikh Jamal

Gambian midfielder King Kanform has scored his sixth league goal of the season after guiding his Bangladeshi topflight side, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club with a brace (two goals)

during their 2-1 home win over Abahani Chittagong in their week-seven fixture of the Bangladeshi Premier League played at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Gambian international scored a brace for Sheikh Jamal in the 29th and 68th minutes while Nigerian forward Peter Thankgod pulled one goal back in the 83rd minute for the port-city outfits (Abahani Chittagong).

The former Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) player now scored six goals and provided three assists in seven games for the Yellow Army.

With the result, Kanform spearheaded Chittagong Abahani's first defeat of the league after seven games.

Sheikh Jamal Football Club has three Gambian international players in their books in midfielder Solomon Kanform and former Real de Banjul duo Suleiman Sillah and Pa Omar Jobe.

Sheikh Jamal currently occupy third position in the standings with 15 points, while Abahani Chittagong sit fourth position with 12 points after seven games.