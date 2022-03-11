Gambia: 8 in Custody Over Suspected Drugs

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) have apprehended eight people at diverse places across the country on charges of being in possession of prohibited drugs.

Ebrima Marr and Dodou Badjan were clutched at the Barra Ferry Terminal with 11 parcels of suspected cannabis sativa on the 25 February 2022. Joseph Mendy was also arrested on the same day at the same location with two parcels of suspected cannabis sativa

Sargina Mendy was also arrested in Brikama Bojang Kunda with 11 parcels of suspected cannabis sativa and one stone of hashish.

Baba Jobe and Omar Cham were nabbed in the Kanifing Municipality with three wraps and ten 10 parcels respectively of suspected cannabis sativa.

Omar Kambai was arrested with eight big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa at Bullock checkpoint and Cherno Boye was apprehended at Old Jeshwang with 10 pieces of cannabis sativa and 24 stones of hashish.

Meanwhile in a separate development, DLEAG in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) partnered with the University of The Gambia Students' Union in organising a daylong session on drug awareness as part of events marking the commemoration of the student week at Tendaba, Lower River Region on the 26 February 2022.