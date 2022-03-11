Gambia: 8 in Custody Over Suspected Drugs

10 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay Bah

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) have apprehended eight people at diverse places across the country on charges of being in possession of prohibited drugs.

Ebrima Marr and Dodou Badjan were clutched at the Barra Ferry Terminal with 11 parcels of suspected cannabis sativa on the 25 February 2022. Joseph Mendy was also arrested on the same day at the same location with two parcels of suspected cannabis sativa

Sargina Mendy was also arrested in Brikama Bojang Kunda with 11 parcels of suspected cannabis sativa and one stone of hashish.

Baba Jobe and Omar Cham were nabbed in the Kanifing Municipality with three wraps and ten 10 parcels respectively of suspected cannabis sativa.

Omar Kambai was arrested with eight big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa at Bullock checkpoint and Cherno Boye was apprehended at Old Jeshwang with 10 pieces of cannabis sativa and 24 stones of hashish.

Meanwhile in a separate development, DLEAG in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) partnered with the University of The Gambia Students' Union in organising a daylong session on drug awareness as part of events marking the commemoration of the student week at Tendaba, Lower River Region on the 26 February 2022.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X