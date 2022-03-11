Gambia: PURA Sensitizes Tanker-Truck Operators On New Information System

The Public Utility and Regulatory Authority (PURA) recently held a day's sensitisation forum on a web-based information system for tanker-trucks operators in the country.

The PURA Information System for Tanker Trucks PISTT is designed to ease the petroleum transport system and fast-track the processes, inspections, testing, and production of tested reports.

Addressing the gathering, Yusupha M. Jobe, director-general of PURA, explained that the web-based application will greatly help to track license applications and vehicle information of tanker trucks, while ensuring that their reports are a functional and printable barcode that would help in tracking details of vehicles.

The PURA Information System for Tanker Trucks (PISTT), he said, is trustworthy, user-friendly and it allows the applicant to quickly log-in and submit their applications or input inspection results for a speedy application process.

DG Jobe further explained that the new information system displays a dashboard that allows people to visualise upcoming vehicle renewals, recent vehicle scans, and alerts of new applications.

He thus encouraged participants to optimally learn from the new application system for speedy processing of future application.

Ebrima Jallow, Managing Director of Petroleum Automotive and General Engineering Services (PAGES), commended PURA for its efforts, particularly in the petroleum sector.

The new system, he added, is fast and transparent and therefore encouraged participants and truck owners to cooperate because 'if a truck is not fit to transport, there can be severe damages.'

He emphasised that trucks need to pass a test before they embark on transportation because it is for their benefit.

Some of the mandatory requirements for Tanker trucks are that all vehicles shall be driven by a driver licensed by The Gambia Police Force and that vehicles shall carry appropriate fire extinguishers as advised by Gambia Fire and Rescue Service.

