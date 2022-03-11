Gambia: Former Athletes Patronise GSSSA

Former athletes of The Gambia in the Diaspora and at home on Monday donated cash to The Gambia Secondary School Sports Association (GSSSA) ahead of the 2022 National inter-schools athletes' championship slated for the 11th to 13th March 2022 at the Independent Stadium in Bakau.

The group donated 900 Dollars plus 50 Euros and D14,500 respectively.

Modou Lamin Drammeh, in presenting the cash to the association, said the gesture was aimed at contributing to the development of grassroots athletics and ensure the country finds superstars that will represent The Gambia in future international competitions.

Drammeh recalled that it was not easy during their days as athletes with them barely even being able to have sports gears.

He hoped that others would emulate their gesture, noting that: "We should not only rely on government for assistance because sports is not own by government but rather us".

Mam Keway Kebbeh, a former athlete, expressed optimistism in continuing such a gesture in future.

Ousman Sabally, a veteran teacher, described the development of grassroots sports as very much important in ensuring athletes are properly groomed to achieve future success.

Ismaila Ceesay, president GSSSA, described the gesture as a dream come true for them as they have been yearning for assistance for the championship since the commencement of the heats.

He thanked donors for their generosity and assured them that the money would be used for its intended purpose.