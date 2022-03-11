Gambia: Gunjur Utd Regains 2nd Spot in 2nd Division After Sharing Spoils With Kanifing East

10 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United on Tuesday regained second-place in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division two league after sharing spoils with Kanifing East.

The Coastal Town boys came from behind to draw 1-1 with the Kanifing East based-club in their week-12 clash played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to reclaim second-place on the country's second tier table with 22 points.

Kanifing East remained 8th place on the second division league table with 18 points after drawing with Gunjur United.

Gunjur United will now face league leaders Immigration in their next league fixture.

The Coastal Town boys will scuffle to beat Immigration to top the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division two Teague table.

Immigration are currently leading the country's second tier with 23 points after 11 league outings.

The Immigration boys will tussle to stun Gunjur United to maintain their lead on the second division league table.

