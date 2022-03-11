Gambia: NaNA Trains Mothers Support Group

At least twenty-three (23) participants including two (2) nurses were recently trained on basic nutrition and screening using mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) at Faji Kunda Bajonkoto in Kanifing Municipality.

The training, which is implemented by the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) in partnership with the Health Directorate Western one of the Ministry of Health, with funding from UNICEF is targeting Mothers Support Groups.

Speaking at the start of the training, Alieu Kujabie, NaNA programme manager, said the aim of the training is to build the capacity of participants on basic nutrition and also active screening to enable them detect malnutrition at an early stage.

He observed that urban malnutrition is on the increase within the under-fives.

"So this training will help the mothers support groups to do active screening of children under five and the program is expected to extend to other communities within KMC if successful."

Musa Dahaba, Senior Program Officer at NaNA underscored the significance of the Mothers Support Groups on awareness creation to promote exclusive breast and complementary feeding for the children under-five.

Also speaking, Buba Jatta, Regional Nutrition Field Coordinator at NaNA, said the programme is a new initiative meant to promote urban malnutrition using the baby friendly initiative (BFCI).

This, he added, would help to enhance people's balance diet and also diversify their eating habits.

Jatta further said that under the programme participants are expected to access the nutritional status of the under-fives thereby linking them to the health facility.

Fatou Njie, a registered nurse at Faji Kunda Hospital, said the training would strongly advocate for positive behavioural change on the health of women and children.

Jainaba Jarju, president of Faji Kunda Bajonkoto Mothers Support Group lauded the initiative.