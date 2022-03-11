Ghana: YouStart Programme Begins April 2022 - Finance Minister

The YouStart programme, an initiative aimed at creating jobs, will begin in April 2022 after the successful completion of the pilot phase, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta has said.

He said the government considered youth entrepreneur development as the panacea to end youth unemployment and develop a robust economy.

He said the economic and social challenges occasion by the outbreak of the COVID-19 had shown that investing in the youth would help the country to build a more sustainable future.

"We have 56% of our population under the age of 24, and about 11 million economically active people, whose creative juices must be mined to grow our economy," he noted.

He said the government viewed this as an opportunity and would support the youth to bring their creative business ideas to develop the country.

The Minister disclosed this at a business pitch held as part of the pilot phase of the YouStart programme in Accra under the theme "Creating a Culture of Enterprise."

He noted that the government's policy direction was to create an enterprise-driven economy by continuing to strengthen the links between education and the job market so that the private sector would be well-resourced to create jobs for the teeming youth.

On his part, the Deputy Minister for Finance, John Ampontuah Kumah noted that the YouStart, "seeks to provide a variety of assistance to create jobs for the Ghanaian youth to revitalise and transform the economy."

He urged Ghanaians, especially the youth, to take advantage of the opportunities the programme provides.

YouStart programme will be implemented with a GHS 10 billion government funding to create more than one million jobs over the next three years.

It seeks to support young entrepreneurs to gain access to capital, training, technical skills and mentoring to enable them to operate their businesses.