Tunisia: Medenine-Covid-19 - 28 People Tested Positive

10 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 28 persons newly infected with the coronavirus have been identified in the governorate of Medenine during the last 24 hours, following the publication of the results of 247 tests, giving a positivity rate of 11.3%.

The additional cases of infection were detected in Zarzis (8 cases), Houmet Souk (5 cases), Ajim (4 cases), Ben Guerdane (4 cases) and Midoun (3 cases).

Thus, the total number of positive cases detected in the region since the spread of the epidemic has risen to 50,760 cases, Director of Preventive Health Zayd El Anz told TAP on Thursday.

According to the same source, 3 COVID patients are currently admitted in public hospitals in the region.

